|
|
Myra Jewell Loring
Smyrna - Myra Jewell Loring, age 54, passed away June 12, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Michigan and a resident of Rutherford County.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian J. and Cecil Venus McClellan; and husband, Larry Loring; son, Samuel Lee McClellan; daughter, Sonya Sharpe. She is survived by her daughters, Brandy (Ken) Stoner and Julie (Gunnar) Loring-Dant both of Murfreesboro; brother, Ken McClellan, Paul McClellan; sisters, Karen Beckley, Cheryl Ball; and grandchildren, Logan and Levi Sharpe, Thomas and David Stoner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Bible Society.
A private memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 14, 2019