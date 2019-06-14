Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Loring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra Jewell Loring

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Myra Jewell Loring Obituary
Myra Jewell Loring

Smyrna - Myra Jewell Loring, age 54, passed away June 12, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Michigan and a resident of Rutherford County.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian J. and Cecil Venus McClellan; and husband, Larry Loring; son, Samuel Lee McClellan; daughter, Sonya Sharpe. She is survived by her daughters, Brandy (Ken) Stoner and Julie (Gunnar) Loring-Dant both of Murfreesboro; brother, Ken McClellan, Paul McClellan; sisters, Karen Beckley, Cheryl Ball; and grandchildren, Logan and Levi Sharpe, Thomas and David Stoner.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Bible Society.

A private memorial service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now