Myra Jo Somers
Murfreesboro - Myra Jo Somers age 94, passed away on June 10, 2020 at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a native of Murfreesboro. Myra was a member of First United Methodist Church and was an administrative supervisor for the Department of Civil Service Air Force before retiring.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Somers; and brother, Edgar Gene Fox; and daughter-in-law, Jo A. Somers. She is survived by her son, Richard E. Somers, daughters; Barbara Jo Gannon and husband Terry Morton, Karen Diane (Kenneth) Ford; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will be 9:00 AM Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Garden. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation. 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
