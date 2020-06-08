Nancy Carol Taylor Wolfe
Nancy Carol Taylor Wolfe

Murfreesboro - Nancy Carol Taylor Wolfe passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020. She was born November 22, 1944 to Grace (Cole) and Freeman Taylor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Wolfe; and siblings, Freida Vock, Jerry Taylor, Barbara Ann Yeik, Harold Taylor, and Brenda Ferguson.

She is survived by her daughters; Donna Wolfe, Stephanie (Richard) Treftz, Jennifer(Anthony) Garza, Michelle (Michael) Anglin; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Betty, Beverly, Sandy, Emma & Linda; and brother John.

Celebration of life service will be 1:00PM Friday June 12, 2020 at the Gazebo at Oakland's Mansion, Murfreesboro, TN.

SMITH FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
