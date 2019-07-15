Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Coons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Earle (Eckler) Coons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Earle (Eckler) Coons Obituary
Nancy Earle (Eckler) Coons

Lebanon - Nancy Earle Coons died peacefully in her home on July 10th, 2019 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with non-small cell lung cancer.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Carla Fryman and Connie Jackson, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Coons and parents Earl and Ruby Eckler.

Nancy was born on June 3rd, 1938 and was later adopted by Earl and Ruby Eckler. She graduated from Louisville Male High School. She then married Billy Joe Coons. After moving many times together, they settled into their final home in Lebanon, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.