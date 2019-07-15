|
|
Nancy Earle (Eckler) Coons
Lebanon - Nancy Earle Coons died peacefully in her home on July 10th, 2019 at the age of 81 after a lengthy battle with non-small cell lung cancer.
Nancy is survived by her daughters, Carla Fryman and Connie Jackson, as well as five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Billy Joe Coons and parents Earl and Ruby Eckler.
Nancy was born on June 3rd, 1938 and was later adopted by Earl and Ruby Eckler. She graduated from Louisville Male High School. She then married Billy Joe Coons. After moving many times together, they settled into their final home in Lebanon, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 15, 2019