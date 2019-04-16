|
|
Nancy Evelyn Miller Craig
Murfreesboro - Nancy Evelyn Miller Craig, age 91, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. A native of New Albany, MS. she was preceded in death by her parents, Joel Andrew and Rena Elizabeth Roberts Miller; loving-husband of 70 years Rev. James Douglas Craig; son, James Douglas Craig Jr; four sisters; and four brothers.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Pastor Tommy Todd will officiate.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Pearson and her husband John, Lynn Wells and her husband Brad, Martha Walker, and Sharon Schawe and her husband Rick; twelve grandchildren, Pam, Jenny, Angie, Craig, Laura Beth, Kristen, Douglas, Michelle, Ashley, Rena, Jamie, and Rob; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Barry; along with much loving extended family.
Mrs. Craig worked for over 20 years with the accounting payroll department with Vanderbil Medical Center before retiring. She and her husband, Rev. James Craig, were long-standing members of the Nazarene Church.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Craig may be made to benefit The Medical Clinic in Santa Lastenia, Nicaragua at Help For Nicaragua 1230 Lawrence Road in Murfreesboro, TN 37128.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 16, 2019