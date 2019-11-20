Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
Nancy Hutcheson

Nancy Hutcheson Obituary
Nancy Hutcheson

Murfreesboro - Nancy Hutcheson, age 89 of Harvest, AL formerly of Murfreesboro went to be with her Lord November 20, 2019. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Dennison and Elizabeth Head Dennison; a brother, Marshall Dennison, Jr. Mrs. Hutcheson was a Christian and worshiped with the saints at Jones Road Church of Christ and Westvue Church of Christ in Murfreesboro. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Hutcheson is survived by her husband of 69 years, Paul H. Hutcheson; children, Stephen Hutcheson of TX, Elizabeth Smelser and husband Jeffrey of PA, Laura Reeves and husband Timothy of ME, Joy Siota and husband Brent of AL, Sylvia Lewis and husband Karry of Murfreesboro, Carol Donahue and husband Patrick of AL, 24 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00PM until 4:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 1:00PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Brother Rick Duggin officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
