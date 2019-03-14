Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Nancy Capshaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Capshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw Obituary
Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw

Columbia, KY - Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the company of her children. She was a cancer survivor, but died of health complications. Nancy was born December 4, 1935, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Howard Lytle Coleman and Sarah Elizabeth Lee Coleman. She married Robert Capshaw in November of 1954, and they were blessed with three daughters and one son.

Because of her husband's twenty-three year career in the United States Air Force, Nancy lived with her family in several different countries and many states. She enjoyed spending her time with different groups at church and working in service projects with local hospitals. Nancy truly had the heart of a servant! She was absolutely an animal lover and especially enjoyed her cats. Nancy loved being surrounded by family and was the happiest when she was able to spend time playing, reading, or just talking with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers and sisters-in-law; cousins; and nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Howard (Chuck) and Sarah Coleman; her husband, Bob Capshaw; her daughter, Connie Lee Capshaw; and her sister, Christyne Coleman Clark. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Paul) Wingfield, Julie (Terry) Smith, and Paul (Katie) Capshaw; her eleven grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Clementyne (Dee Dee) Coleman Stockard; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and the funeral will be held at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 am with Terry Smith and Paul Wingfield, Mrs. Capshaw's sons-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery, with nephews serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the or the Humane Society.

An online guestbook for the Capshaw family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now