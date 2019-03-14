|
Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw
Columbia, KY - Nancy Lee Coleman Capshaw, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the company of her children. She was a cancer survivor, but died of health complications. Nancy was born December 4, 1935, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Howard Lytle Coleman and Sarah Elizabeth Lee Coleman. She married Robert Capshaw in November of 1954, and they were blessed with three daughters and one son.
Because of her husband's twenty-three year career in the United States Air Force, Nancy lived with her family in several different countries and many states. She enjoyed spending her time with different groups at church and working in service projects with local hospitals. Nancy truly had the heart of a servant! She was absolutely an animal lover and especially enjoyed her cats. Nancy loved being surrounded by family and was the happiest when she was able to spend time playing, reading, or just talking with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers and sisters-in-law; cousins; and nieces and nephews.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Howard (Chuck) and Sarah Coleman; her husband, Bob Capshaw; her daughter, Connie Lee Capshaw; and her sister, Christyne Coleman Clark. She is survived by her children, Lisa (Paul) Wingfield, Julie (Terry) Smith, and Paul (Katie) Capshaw; her eleven grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Clementyne (Dee Dee) Coleman Stockard; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Friday, March 15, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, and the funeral will be held at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11:00 am with Terry Smith and Paul Wingfield, Mrs. Capshaw's sons-in-law, officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery, with nephews serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the or the Humane Society.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019