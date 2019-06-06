|
Nancy Louise Barnes Reed
Murfreesboro, TN - Nancy Louise Barnes Reed, age 65 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday May 23, 2019 at her home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's disease. She was a native of Nashville, TN, and the daughter of the late Frank and Emma Karl Barnes.
Nancy is survived by her husband Matt Reed; son, Robert Marshall "Bobby" Reed of Colorado; daughter, Caroline Reed Ball and her husband Elgin of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Ansley and Lily Ball of Murfreesboro, TN; and a brother, Robert "Bobby" Barnes of Murfreesboro, TN.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with her son-in-law Elgin Ball officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the Celebration of Life.
Nancy was a devoted animal lover winning multiple breed dog shows. Her treasure was Marley, a Boston Terrier. She loved the Georgia Bulldogs, and was a true lover of life. Nancy enjoyed trips to Gulf Shores, gardening, and shopping. She will be truly missed.
An online guestbook for the Reed family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 6, 2019