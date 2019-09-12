|
Nancy Madalyn Gordon Jernigan
Murfreesboro - Nancy Madalyn Gordon Jernigan, age 86 years, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
She was a native of Rutherford County and a member of Walter Hill church of Christ. She retired from Murfreesboro City Schools as a School Crossing Guard and also was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Frank Gordon and Maggie Sadie Rogers Gordon; her husband James "Jim" Jernigan; sons, Timmy and Kerry Jernigan; daughters, Nancy Violet Jernigan and Lisa Lane Jernigan; brother, James Edwin Gordon.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Vicky) Jernigan, of Bradyville and Terry Jernigan of Murfreesboro, and her daughter Shanelle Jernigan Golden of Murfreesboro; 9 grandchildren Frank Jernigan, Luke Jernigan, Jacqueline Roberts, Tiffany Grandy, Kenny Jernigan, Daniel Jernigan, Jake Jernigan, Brycin Golden, Brandyn Golden and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 noon Friday, September 13, 2019 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Brother Paul Norwood officiating. Interment to follow at New Beechgrove Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to Walter Hill Church of Christ Building Fund.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019