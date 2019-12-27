|
|
Nancy Van Dyck
Woodbury - Mrs. Nancy Van Dyck, 80, of Woodbury passed away Dec. 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1939 in Atlanta, GA. Survived by daughter, Lu Anne (Patrick) McCullough and grandson, Nicholas (Stephanie) Butcher & 3 great grandchildren, Laylah, Paisley and Penelope Butcher. After moving to Woodbury to live with her daughter, she went to work with her at Dillard's in Murfreesboro. Visitation at Smith Funeral Home on Sat., Dec. 28, 2019 from 11-2:30 with graveside service at 3 pm in Cherry Cemetery. www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net Smith Funeral Home, 303 Murfreesboro Rd. Woodbury, TN, 615-563-5337
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019