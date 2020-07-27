Nancy Walker
Murfreesboro - Nancy Marie Walker, born May 23, 1945, passed away July 25, 2020 at the age of 75. She was born in Niagaria Falls, NY, lived on Lake Ontario, Lake Road Ransomville/Youngstown, NY. Nancy graduated from Wilson High School in Wilson, NY in 1963. There she met her husband, James Clark Walker when he was in the US Army at NORAD Base near Lockport, NY. They married August 8, 1964 in Youngstown, NY and moved to Milton, TN. Nancy was a member of Milton Baptist Church for 50 years. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave his only Son That all mankind could be saved.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Chesnut and Margaret Lucaontioa Chesnut; son, James Clark Walker, Jr.; brother, Charles Chesnut, Jr.; sister-in-law, Faye Walker Hubbard and husband, Ken Hubbard; brother-in-law, Mack Doyle Walker; and father and mother-in-law, Glen Walker and Hilda McElroy Walker. She is survived by her husband, James Clark Walker, Sr.; sons, Dale Lewis Walker of Milton, Charles Glenn (Val) Walker of Sanford, NC; daughter-in-law, Rhonda (Armour) Walker; sisters, Daisy (Roger) Truly of Nashville, Mary (Mark) St. Larent of Youngstown, NY; nieces, Lisa (Jason) Dunaway of Nashville, Marie Walker (Skip) of Newfane, NY; nephews, Anthony Acome of Omaha, NE, Todd Truly of Brentwood, Charles Chesnut III of Los Angeles, CA, Joe Chesnut of California, Mike Chesnut of Ransomville, NY; and grandchildren, Jessica Faith Walker of Nashville, Isiah Walker of Goodlettsville, Valerie Walker of NC and Michelle Walker of NC.
A memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jason Barrett officiating.
