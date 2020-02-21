|
Nancy Wilson Wagner
Nancy Wilson Wagner went to her heavenly home on February 18. She was born at home in Dunlap, TN on October 4, 1936 and was preceded in death by her parents, Clay and Neva Wilson of Dunlap, and her husband of 58 years, Harry Wagner. She is survived by daughters Rene´ (Rick) Francis of Shelbyville, TN; Maribeth (Joe) Hagan of Old Hickory, TN; Patti (Doug) Daws of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren Nancy (Matt) Hummel of Canton, MA; Clay Francis of Memphis, TN; Jade Hagan of Houston, TX; Molly Hagan of Denver, CO; Joseph (Rebekah) Daws of Knoxville, TN; Caroline Daws of Palo Alto, CA; and great-grandson Harrison Hummel of Canton, MA.
Nancy enjoyed entertaining, genealogy, needlepoint, gardening, antiquing, spending time with her family, and helping others in so many ways. She was known to be a lovely, elegant Southern lady, and her Southern American heritage was dear to her heart. She loved working at her daughter's boutique, Magnolia's, in Shelbyville, TN and her dear friend's school, Ray's Montessori, in Tullahoma, TN. Nancy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma, TN; United Methodist Womens' Circle; Dames Club in Murfreesboro, TN; Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs; Daughters of the American Revolution; United Daughters of the Confederacy; Silver Sneakers exercise class at D.W. Wilson Community Center in Tullahoma, TN; Motlow Ladies Philanthropic Society; and the Encouragers grief support group.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro at 1629 Williams Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 22 from 12:00-2:00 pm at Historic Chapel Hill Church at 5149 East Valley Road Dunlap, TN 37327, with graveside services immediately following at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jared Wood officiating.
Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Rd, Dunlap, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020