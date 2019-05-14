|
|
Nannie Ray Ross Gannon
Murfreesboro - Nannie Ray Ross Gannon, age 95 of the Leanna Community, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. She was the wife of 70 years to James Boyd Gannon who passed away in 2012. Mrs. Gannon was born in Rutherford County and was the daughter of the late Albert and Maggie Ross. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rudolph Ross, Joseph Ross, Sidney Ross, Raymond Ross, Bernard Ross, and Albert Ross Jr.; and sisters, Nellie Ross, Jessie Wrather, and Dorothy Winfrey.
Mrs. Gannon is survived by her sons, James Ray Gannon and his wife Sara Ann of Murfreesboro, TN and Ronnie Gannon and his wife Linda of Eagleville, TN; brothers, Roy Ross and his wife Loma and Howard Ross; sisters, Bessie Sauls and her husband James and Alice Russell and her husband Robert; grandchildren, Jeremy Gannon and his wife Catrynia, Kristi Gannon, and Amanda Perssico; and great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Kendall, and Luca Perssico.
Mrs. Gannon was a member of Northside Baptist Church. She was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to her flowers and shrubbery.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A private graveside service will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alive Hospice for their attentive care during our Mother's last days of life.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019