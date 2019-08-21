|
|
Naomi Bynum Knox
Murfreesboro - Naomi Bynum Knox, age 88, of Murfreesboro passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Woodbury Health & Rehab. She was a native of Cannon Co. Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Jack Knox of Murfreesboro; Children, Cheryl (David) Franklin of Bradyville & Forrest (Nichi) Knox of Murfreesboro; Grandchildren, Jason (Shannon) Franklin, Rachel Franklin Kelly, Jared Franklin, Mark (Diana) Franklin, Camille Knox (Charlie Sanders), Alexandra Knox, Portia Knox, Robert David Knox, & Eli Douglas Knox; Great Grandchildren, Jacob (Morgan) Franklin, Hailey Franklin, Michael & Joshua Kelly, Lucy, Isaiah, Samuel & Zelie Franklin. She was preceded in death by her sons, Darrell Knox & David Knox; and parents, Arminda Douglas Bynum & Monroe Bynum. Mrs. Knox was a member of the Rock Hill Church of Christ and was a Special Education school bus driver for Rutherford Co. schools for over 20 years. She was a wonderful cook & enjoyed tending to her garden. Funeral Services will be 2 PM Wed., Aug. 21, 2019 in the Chapel of Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Underwood officiating. Interment will follow at Thyatira Cmt. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 PM Tues., Aug. 20, 2019 at Woodbury Funeral Home. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019