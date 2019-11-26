|
Nell Alexander
Milton - Roscie Nell Hale Alexander, age 88 of Milton, TN passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Rutherford Assisted Living. She was born on January 26, 1931 in DeKalb County and moved to Rutherford County in 1947. She was the daughter of the late Elbert Roscoe Hale and Tina Shanks Hale. She is also preceded in death by her husband Melvin Alexander, who died in 2005.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughter Vivian Alexander Dorris and husband John F. Dorris of Milton; grandchildren Winston Dorris and wife Mary of Bradyville, Rachel Dorris, and Houston Dorris, both of Milton. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
Mrs. Alexander was a 1947 graduate of Baxter Seminary High School, Baxter, TN. In 1951, she received a Bachelor's degree and in 1952 a Master's degree in Elementary Education from MTSU. Her teaching career lasted forty years, ending in 1990. Thirty-three of those years were spent at Lascassas Elementary School. She was a member of Rutherford County Farm Bureau Women's Group, Tennessee Education Association, and Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jason Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Former students of Mrs. A's, Howard Arnold, Phillip Reed, Ralph McKee, Randy Knight, Ricky Duke, Eddie Jernigan, Jim Vinson, and Randy Fann, will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019