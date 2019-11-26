Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Nell Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nell Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nell Alexander Obituary
Nell Alexander

Milton - Roscie Nell Hale Alexander, age 88 of Milton, TN passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at The Rutherford Assisted Living. She was born on January 26, 1931 in DeKalb County and moved to Rutherford County in 1947. She was the daughter of the late Elbert Roscoe Hale and Tina Shanks Hale. She is also preceded in death by her husband Melvin Alexander, who died in 2005.

Mrs. Alexander is survived by her daughter Vivian Alexander Dorris and husband John F. Dorris of Milton; grandchildren Winston Dorris and wife Mary of Bradyville, Rachel Dorris, and Houston Dorris, both of Milton. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly.

Mrs. Alexander was a 1947 graduate of Baxter Seminary High School, Baxter, TN. In 1951, she received a Bachelor's degree and in 1952 a Master's degree in Elementary Education from MTSU. Her teaching career lasted forty years, ending in 1990. Thirty-three of those years were spent at Lascassas Elementary School. She was a member of Rutherford County Farm Bureau Women's Group, Tennessee Education Association, and Rutherford County Retired Teachers Association.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jason Barrett officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Former students of Mrs. A's, Howard Arnold, Phillip Reed, Ralph McKee, Randy Knight, Ricky Duke, Eddie Jernigan, Jim Vinson, and Randy Fann, will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -