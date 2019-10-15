Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Nick Johnson

Murfreesboro - Nick Johnson, age 48, passed away October 10, 2019 in Rutherford County. Nick was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with MSM Industrial. He attended Rockdale Fellowship Baptist Church.

Nick was preceded in death by his father, William Curtis Johnson, Sr. He is survived by his mother, Betty Johnson; daughters, Kayla Baert (Justin), Kimberely Johnson; brothers, Jamie Ray Johnson, Sr., William Curtis Johnson, Jr., sister, Tammy Michelle Roseti; and grandchildren, Alleah and Payzlee Baert.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
