Resources
More Obituaries for Nile Tenpenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nile Tenpenny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nile Tenpenny Obituary
Nile Tenpenny

Murfreesboro - Nile Frederick Tenpenny, 92, of Murfreesboro, died Oct. 25, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born Feb. 21, 1927, in Cannon County, TN, to Vestal and Ocee Vance Tenpenny.

Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Pastors Drew Shelley and Krislyn Durham will officiate. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

He is survived by his children: Jenny Tenpenny Crouch, Lee Pate Tenpenny and wife Marilyn, and Patricia Shea Tenpenny, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren: Rachel Tenpenny Sartain of St. Petersburg, FL, Yana Elizabeth Crouch, Anastasia Kathleen Crouch, Michael Alexander Crouch, Emma Rhea Tenpenny and Elliott Robert Tenpenny, all of Murfreesboro; great grandchild Audrey Sartain of St. Petersburg, FL; stepchildren by his second wife: Celia Toombs, Joan McDaniel, Donna Lamping and Pam Guarino; stepchildren by his third wife: Patricia Faye Bryson and Donnie Reed; brothers, JT Tenpenny of Nashville, Raymond Tenpenny of Gilmer, TX, Don Tenpenny of Murfreesboro; sister Etta Fry-Apel of Ashland, VA; several step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, mother of his children Emma Pate Tenpenny, son Nile Frederick Tenpenny Jr. (Freddie); second wife Marie McDaniel Tenpenny, third wife Louise Reed Tenpenny; brothers: James Owen Tenpenny, Thomas Tenpenny; sisters, Leoma Mullinax, Velma Morris, and Elora Spann.

Mr. Tenpenny attended grade school in Cannon County and Kittrell High School in Rutherford County. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served in World War II. After his service, he worked for the VA in Murfreesboro for a short time before joining the crew at Keller Gas Company, one of the first propane gas distributors in Murfreesboro. After a few years with Keller, he and three others joined together to create Friendly Four Gas Co. where he developed skills in the then evolving central heating and air conditioning business. He attended a program at Tennessee Technology College in Cookeville to become the first certified heating and air conditioning technician in Murfreesboro. After that business sold, he went into business for himself which evolved into Tenpenny Heating and Air Conditioning. His business success enabled him to provide well for his family, travel the world and most of the United States.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.