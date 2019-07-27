|
Nina Ruth Tolleson Holder
Smyrna - Nina Ruth Tolleson Holder, age 70 of Smyrna, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home. She was a native of Boaz, Alabama and was a daughter of the late Gerald and Ruby Shell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Holder.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Tolleson and wife Patty, Kevin Tolleson and Jason Tolleson and fiancé Callye Fenn, all of Smyrna; grandchildren, Jessica Hampton of Smyrna, Alyssa Tolleson of Knoxville, Jacob Tolleson of Smyrna, Tristi Armes of Nashville, Tiffany Geater of Springhill, Cameron Tolleson of Murfreesboro; great grandchildren, Kayden, Lexi, Jon, Bella and Emerson; sisters, Peggy Westmoreland and Glenda Lavender, both of Boaz, Alabama and a sister by choice, Teresa Bain and husband Jimmy of Smyrna and a host of other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 12:00 until the time of funeral services beginning 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Jim Toole officiating. Burial will follow in the Carlton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
The family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Holder to the - Mid South Chapter, 478 Craighead St. Suite 200
Nashville, TN 37204. A online guestbook is available for the Holder family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 27, 2019