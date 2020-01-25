|
|
Nora Jean Messick
Bell Buckle - Nora Jean Messick, age 80, of Bell Buckle, passed from this life, January 25, 2020, at home with family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, in the chapel of Doak-Howell Funeral Home with Brother Jeff Adcock and Carter Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow at Woodfin Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Nora Jean was born April 2, 1939, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Samuel Macon and Mary Louise Bingham Brothers and is preceded in death by: husband of 58 years, James "Slick" Messick; and sister, Mary Lou Powell.
She was a graduate of Christiana High School class of 1957, after she worked as a nurse for several years before becoming a stay at home mom, where she raised three boys, and farming. She farmed all her life, she and her husband raised beef cattle, dairy cattle, and planted row crops. She was a member of the Fosterville Church of Christ. She enjoyed the farm life, taking care of and feeding: her family, the farm animals, crops, and friends was truly her passion.
Survivors include: sons, Rick (Marie) Messick of Shelbyville, Jeff (Colette Bales) Messick of Fosterville, and Mike (Shelia) Messick of Fosterville; brother, Sammy (Jerrie) Brothers of Fosterville; brothers-in-law, Don Powell of Fosterville, and Harold (Peggy) Messick of Short Creek; grandchildren, Logan (Brittany), Daniel (Rachel) Messick, Zach Cannon, Elyshe (Devon) Jensen, Lauren, Meghan, Madison, Jake Messick, Andrew (Reyna) Williams; and 6 great grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to @ www.stjude.com or by mail: 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.
www.doakhowellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020