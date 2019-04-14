|
Dr. Norman Saliba
Murfreesboro - Norman Saliba went home to the Lord on April 11, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel Namon and Maime Ann Lisa (Evans) Saliba, his brother, Russell Gabriel Saliba all of Georgetown, GA and his sister, Mildred Eufara (Saliba) Gay of Quitman, MS and brother, Sam Saliba, Sr. of Marietta, GA. Recently he was saddened by the death of his daughter Dianne (Saliba) Alsworth.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patti (Walls) Saliba and children, Stephen Saliba of Lawrenceburg, TN, David Saliba (Lorrin), Jennifer Saliba, Norman R. Saliba, Jr. all of Memphis, TN, Mari Ann Mokry (Eric L.) , of Olive Branch, MS, Shelby Patterson Keating, of Mt. Juliet, TN, Penny Patterson Shrum (Patrick) of Smyrna, TN, Johanna Saliba of Murfreesboro, TN, Gabrielle Saliba (Scott Fields) of Nashville, TN and Elizabeth Hudgens (Craig) of Nolensville, TN, 19 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Born in Ozark, AL July 10, 1928 and raised in Georgetown, GA, Dr. Saliba graduated from Georgetown High School and followed in the footsteps of his brother, Sam, enlisting in the Navy right after high school. He was a USN Hospital Corpsman. He served in WWII from 1946-48 and was recalled for the Korean Conflict from 1950-52 still serving as a Corpsman. He served in the USNR as a Lieutenant Commander from 1958-1976.
He benefited from the G.I. Bill of Rights attending Emory University and graduating from the University of Georgia in 1954 while working nights at Lockheed.
He attended Medical College of Georgia receiving his Doctor of Medicine in 1958. He did his Internship at Baptist Hospital in Memphis, TN and General Surgery Residency at Kennedy VAMTG and St. Joseph Hospital in Memphis, TN completing these in 1965. He had a Fellowship at the West Tennessee Cancer Clinic from 1963-65. He practiced medicine in Arkansas, Georgia, and Tennessee. He spent the last years of his profession working with Emergency Services for various rural hospitals and clinics around Middle Tennessee.
Dr. Saliba loved God, his family and his country.
Services to celebrate Dr. Saliba will be at Four O'clock the afternoon of Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will also be Sunday afternoon from Two O'clock until the service begins at Four O'clock. Private Mausoleum placement with Military Honors will be on Monday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
