Ocie Johnson Bain
Murfreesboro - Ocie Johnson Bain, age 67, passed away on February 8, 2020 at her residence. She was a native and life-long resident of Rutherford County. She was a member of the Southeast Baptist Church. Ocie beloved mother and grandmother lost her battle with leukemia and was called to her eternal home surrounded by her family.
Ocie was preceded in death by her parents; Andy and Ovie Jo Johnson, brothers; Judge, Sky and Guy Johnson and sisters; Ann Johnson and Elaine Tyree. She is survived by her sons; Frankie (Sandra) Bain and Fred Andy Bain, daughter, Betty (Thomas) Bogle, sisters; Mable Bain, Penny Tidwell, Tina Bain and Debra Stanley and three grandchildren.
A Chapel service will be held for Ocie at 11:00A.M. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Raymond Hillis officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020