Odell Kirby
Murfreesboro - Ernest Odell Kirby, age 94, passed away September 15, 2019 at Stones River Manor. He was born in Jackson County, TN and was a resident of Rutherford County. Odell was a retired Minister.
Odell was preceded in death by his parents, John Lee and Dora Mae Burgess Kirby; wife, Rebecca Bunnell Kirby; and sister, Dorcas Anderson. He is survived by his daughter, Marsha Logue and husband James, of Murfreesboro; sisters, Madeline King of Cookeville, Joann Hunter of Cookeville, Jean Robinson of Evansville, IN; grandchildren, James William Logue and wife Melissa of Franklin, Rebecca Logue Himes and husband Michael of Murfreesboro; great-grandchildren, Madison Logue, Tucker Logue, Hadley Logue and Brianna Himes; special family friends, Christy Baker and Thomas Baker and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with James D. Logue officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stones River Manor at 205 Haynes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, 410 Allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019