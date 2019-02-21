Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Oleda Bowen
For more information about

Oleda Bowen
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Oleda Bowen Obituary
Oleda Bowen

Murfreesboro - Oleda J. Bowen, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beddie Gammon Jones; and her husband, John Richard Bowen Sr.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Sam Epley will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, John Bowen Jr. and his wife Rita of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Dianne Spjut of Murfreesboro; along with several cousins and much loving extended family.

Mrs. Bowen was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
