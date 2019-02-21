|
Oleda Bowen
Murfreesboro - Oleda J. Bowen, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Beddie Gammon Jones; and her husband, John Richard Bowen Sr.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Sam Epley will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, John Bowen Jr. and his wife Rita of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Dianne Spjut of Murfreesboro; along with several cousins and much loving extended family.
Mrs. Bowen was a member of Wayside Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019