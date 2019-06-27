Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Ollie Banks
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Banks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ollie Banks Obituary
Ollie Banks

Smyrna - Mrs. Ollie "Mutt" Banks, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 26, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Lewis and Lillie Maude Toombs Vaughn; husband, William "Bill" W. Banks; sister, Sara Hale; and brothers, Labor and John Vaughn.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Steve Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn.

She is survived by her special friend and companion, Harry Finney of Springfield, TN; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Banks was a retired Office Manager with Life and Casualty Insurance in Nashville.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .

Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now