Ollie Banks
Smyrna - Mrs. Ollie "Mutt" Banks, age 88, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 26, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, she was preceded in death by her parents, John Henry Lewis and Lillie Maude Toombs Vaughn; husband, William "Bill" W. Banks; sister, Sara Hale; and brothers, Labor and John Vaughn.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Steve Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn.
She is survived by her special friend and companion, Harry Finney of Springfield, TN; along with many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Banks was a retired Office Manager with Life and Casualty Insurance in Nashville.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the .
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 27, 2019