Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie May Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ollie May Smith Obituary
Ollie May Smith

Murfreesboro - Ollie May Smith passed away May 27, 2019 at The Tennessee State Veterans Home. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker. Ollie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Ollie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ollie Holt Short; husband, Edmond Smith; brothers, James Alton Short, Dayton Short and John Short Jr.; and sister, Christine Woodside. She is survived by her sons, David (Vicki) Smith, Charles Smith, Larry Smith, and Bobby (Karen) Smith; daughter, Wanda (Joe) Welker; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the Tennessee State Veterans Home for the care they gave her.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 20019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Jennings and Ayers with David Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Beasley Cemetery with friends and family acting as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now