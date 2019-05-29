Ollie May Smith



Murfreesboro - Ollie May Smith passed away May 27, 2019 at The Tennessee State Veterans Home. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a homemaker. Ollie was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.



Ollie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ollie Holt Short; husband, Edmond Smith; brothers, James Alton Short, Dayton Short and John Short Jr.; and sister, Christine Woodside. She is survived by her sons, David (Vicki) Smith, Charles Smith, Larry Smith, and Bobby (Karen) Smith; daughter, Wanda (Joe) Welker; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the Tennessee State Veterans Home for the care they gave her.



Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 20019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A chapel service will follow at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Jennings and Ayers with David Humphrey officiating. Burial will follow the service at Beasley Cemetery with friends and family acting as pallbearers.



Published in The Daily News Journal on May 29, 2019