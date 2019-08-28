|
|
Onita L. Hicks
Smyrna - Onita L.Hicks, age 60, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Smyrna, TN.
Services to celebrate Mrs. Hicks life will be held at Eleven O'clock on the morning of Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.
Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Four O'clock until Eight O'clock on the afternoon of Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. To read the full obituary please visit www.roselawnfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019