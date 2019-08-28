Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Roselawn Funeral Home
Murfreesboro, TN
Onita L. Hicks

Onita L. Hicks Obituary
Onita L. Hicks

Smyrna - Onita L.Hicks, age 60, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in Smyrna, TN.

Services to celebrate Mrs. Hicks life will be held at Eleven O'clock on the morning of Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro.

Friends are cordially invited to visitation from Four O'clock until Eight O'clock on the afternoon of Friday, August 30, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home. To read the full obituary please visit www.roselawnfh.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
