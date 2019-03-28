|
Orie Johnson, Sr.
Murfreesboro - age 66 d. 3/18/19
Survived by wife Shirley Johnson; Children, Deshawn, Orie, Jr., Jamal Johnson; Stepchildren, Michele (Otis) Teague, Cheryl (Dane) Bell, Tamaneka (John) Turner, Rynell (Tamekia) Wesley, Larry, Jr., Christopher (Amanda), and Nicholas Trowel; Many other relatives and friends.
Visit Saturday 11-12 noon with funeral to follow at Smith Fork Tabernacle, Pastor Richard Sibert eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Hellum FH 615-893-4323,
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019