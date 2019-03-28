Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Smith Fork Tabernacle
Funeral
Following Services
Smith Fork Tabernacle
Orie Johnson, Sr.

Murfreesboro - age 66 d. 3/18/19

Survived by wife Shirley Johnson; Children, Deshawn, Orie, Jr., Jamal Johnson; Stepchildren, Michele (Otis) Teague, Cheryl (Dane) Bell, Tamaneka (John) Turner, Rynell (Tamekia) Wesley, Larry, Jr., Christopher (Amanda), and Nicholas Trowel; Many other relatives and friends.

Visit Saturday 11-12 noon with funeral to follow at Smith Fork Tabernacle, Pastor Richard Sibert eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.

Hellum FH 615-893-4323,
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
