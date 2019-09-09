|
Pam Rubel
Murfreesboro - Pamela Sue Rubel, age 51, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI, but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a member of the River Oaks Community Church.
Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Fisher and sister, Lisa Maxwell. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Rubel; father, Phillip Matuk; step-dad, Joe Fisher; sons, Caleb (Hannah) Rubel and Christopher Rubel; daughter, Allie Rubel and brothers, Scott Matuk and Lance Fisher.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The River Oaks Community Church in Pam's Honor. River Oaks community Church, 210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.
Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be at River Oaks Community Church on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the service time at 2:00 PM.
A Church service will be held for Pam at River Oaks Community Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with John Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019