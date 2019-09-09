Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
River Oaks Community Church
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
River Oaks Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam Rubel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam Rubel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pam Rubel Obituary
Pam Rubel

Murfreesboro - Pamela Sue Rubel, age 51, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI, but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a member of the River Oaks Community Church.

Pam was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Fisher and sister, Lisa Maxwell. She is survived by her husband, Donnie Rubel; father, Phillip Matuk; step-dad, Joe Fisher; sons, Caleb (Hannah) Rubel and Christopher Rubel; daughter, Allie Rubel and brothers, Scott Matuk and Lance Fisher.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The River Oaks Community Church in Pam's Honor. River Oaks community Church, 210 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will also be at River Oaks Community Church on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until the service time at 2:00 PM.

A Church service will be held for Pam at River Oaks Community Church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with John Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as active pallbearers.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now