Pamela Robinson
Murfreesboro - Pamela Robinson, of Murfreesboro, age 64, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Alive Hospice. Mrs. Robinson was the daughter of the late Ready Preston Bly and Carrie Mae Carter Bly.
She is survived by her husband of over 49 years, Charles Robinson; daughters, Michelle Warrick (Linus) and Melinda Robinson; son, Michael Robinson (April); sister, Linda Knight; brothers, Roger Bly and Danny Haynes; grandchildren, Kayla Warrick, Chaelsea Barrett, Jacky Robinson, Chassitidy Haley and Macy Robinson; great grandchildren, Kassidy, Addy, Riley, Greyson, Emmarie, Kamden, Dawson, Judah and Tessa; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sister, Maebelle Toombs; grandchildren, Cody Robinson and Austin Griffith and great grandchild, Emma.
Services to celebrate Mrs. Robinson will be at Eleven O'clock the morning of Friday, March 15, 2019 at Roselawn Funeral Home with Cynthia Gray officiating. Placement will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Robinson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of Cedar Grove Methodist Church.
Friends are cordially invited to visitation Thursday evening from Four O'clock till Eight O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, 615-893-2742.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 14, 2019