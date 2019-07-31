|
Patricia Beaumont
LaVergne - Patricia A. Beaumont, age 74, of LaVergne, TN, passed peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford. A native of Sparta, TN she was preceded in death by her mother Sylvia Baker Savage.
She is survived by her sons, Ryan Beaumont of Nashville, TN and Scott Beaumont of Smyrna, TN; father, John G. Savage Sr. of Smyrna; brother, John "Johnny" Savage Jr. and his wife Debbie of Smyrna; sister, Elizabeth "Kay" Fee and her husband Philip of Smyrna; grandchildren, Shawn and Anthony Beaumont; two nephews and two nieces.
Pat was a retired accounting manager with Roy Johns Construction. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be Friday at 10:00 a.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.
Memorials in memory of Pat can be made to the .
Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 31, 2019