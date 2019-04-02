|
Patricia Horwitz
Providence, RI - 92, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 after suffering a stroke. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Alexander Horwitz. Born in Harper, KS, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Juanita (Trosper) Warrior.
She is survived by her children Robin Stern and her husband Michael, and Alexander Horwitz; grandchildren Sarah, Lisa, and Julia. She was the sister of the late Marianna Warrior Lavoy and Joseph Warrior.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, March 27th at 1:30 PM in the Sons of Israel and David Cemetery, 401 Reservoir Ave, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Louis and Goldie Chester Full Plate Kosher Food Pantry, jcsri.org/donate/donate-now. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 2, 2019