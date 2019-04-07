Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Murfreesboro - Patricia Ann Kennedy, age 69, passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Paris, Illinois. Patricia worked as a bookkeeper and retired from Waldron and Sons after more than 25 years.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Norine Kennedy. She is survived by her sisters by choice: Deborah Fox (Ronald) of Christiana, TN, Debby Halliwell of Murfreesboro, TN, Jeannette Palmer (John) of Eagleville, TN; Judy McBrien (Barry) of Murfreesboro, TN, Jo Anna Prazak (Willie) of Campbellsport, WI, and Wanda Coley (Gary) of Cleveland, TN.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 AM, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will follow at 10:00 AM at Jennings and Ayers. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
