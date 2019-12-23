Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Patrician Ann Howard

Patrician Ann Howard Obituary
Patrician Ann Howard

Murfreesboro - Patricia "Pattie" Ann Parker Howard, age 60 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; James Parker and Jean Fann Richards, and brother; Ronald Parker.

Patricia is survived by her husband; Paul Howard, step-daughters; Amanda Rafferty, Melissa Richard, grandchildren; Katelyn Rafferty, Connor Rafferty, Wesley Richard, Kinsley Richard, Lilley Richard, brothers; Larry (May) Parker, Jeff (Tammy) Parker, sister-in-law; Sheron Parker, step-brother; Alvin (Penny) Davis, step-sister; Cheryl (Jerry) Edwards, step-mother Catherine Parker, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Pattie was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and retired from VA Medical Center where she was a nursing aid and Phlebotomist. Pattie never met a stranger and loved everyone.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 11am - 2pm with service to follow in the chapel at 2pm. Interment will be at Coleman Cemetery, Murfreesboro, TN with Bro. Raymond Hillis officiating.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Howard family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
