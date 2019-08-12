|
|
Patrick Conrey "Pat" Meagher
Murfreesboro - Patrick Conrey "Pat" Meagher, 84, died peacefully at home on August 10th, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN. Mr. Meagher was born December 10th, 1934 in Montgomery, Ala. Son of the late John Francis "Jack" and Frances Conrey Meagher. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Bill Meagher, Marilyn Perry, Richard "Dick" Meagher, Michael "Mickey" Meagher, and survived by his older brother Johnny Meagher of Auburn, Alabama and brother-in-law Max Griffin of Bainbridge, GA.
He is survived by his wife Lucile Griffin "Cile" Meagher and children, Melissa and Phil Dodd, Jennifer and Kenny Gerhart, Colleen and Roger Smith, Patrick and Keri Meagher, and Caroline and Butch Jones. Grandchildren, Anna Grace (Josh) Pelchat, Caroline Gerhart, Phillip, Griffin and Thomas Dodd, Claudia, Camille, and Samuel Smith, Conrey, Ann Kate, John Michael, and Mary Cile Meagher, and Jimmy and Jack Jones.
He grew up in Auburn, Alabama. Mr. Meagher played football for Auburn University and was a member of the 1957 National Championship team. Mr. Meagher attended primary flight school in Bainbridge GA where he met the love of life Cile Griffin. He graduated from Air Force Flight School in Greenville, MS. July 22, 1959. Captain Meagher checked out in the F-100 and was deployed to Germany, Thailand, and the Philippines. In 1965 he was employed by American Airlines where he flew for 30 years as Captain in the B727, B757, and B767.
Mr. Meagher enjoyed coaching football, girls' basketball, and track, and his positive discipline life influence so many. His retirement years were spent working on his farm and running track in the Senior Olympics. He was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Tuesday, August 13th at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Mass will be 11:00AM Wednesday, August 14th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Murfreesboro, TN. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or the .
Condolences may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019