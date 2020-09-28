1/1
Patsy Carol Gibson
Patsy Carol Gibson

Murfreesboro, TN - Patsy Carol Gibson, age 74 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. A native of Murfreesboro, TN she was the daughter of Dorothy Lowe Gibson and the late Edmond R. Gibson. Ms. Gibson was also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Gibson Hale.

Ms. Gibson is survived by her daughter, Denise Gibson Reed and her husband Chris; mother, Dorothy Lowe Gibson; grandchildren, Kelsey Poteat and her husband Blake, Ethan Reed and Carson Reed; and great-grandchildren, Breelyn and Saylor Poteat all of Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Ms. Gibson attended World Outreach Church and was retired from State Farm Insurance.

An online guestbook for the Gibson family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
