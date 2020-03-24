Services
Murfreesboro - Patti Baker , age 62 of Murfreesboro, passed away at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020 with her sister at her side and the love of her family and friends surrounding her. She was an Inventory Control Analyst at Nissan in Smyrna, where she worked for many years. Patti was vivacious, tenacious, at times could be maddening and had the most wicked sense of humor. She was born in Minneapolis, MN on January 21, 1958 to the late William (Bill) Baker and Beth (Betty) Barnes Baker. She was proceeded in death by both her parents; brother, Michael Baker and great nephew Enzo Casanova. She is survived by her sisters Susan Booth of London, Ontario Canada and Barb (Philip) Casanova. In addition, she is survived by nephews Logan, Austin and Clay Casanova, Dan Booth and Troy Baker and their families and nieces Donna Booth, Jennifer Baker Briggs, Kimberly Baker Fennig and Kelley Cates and their families. A celebration of a life well-lived will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020
