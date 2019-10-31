|
Paul Dodd, Sr.
Murfreesboro - Mr. Paul Sanders Dodd Sr., age 94, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Mr. Dodd was preceded in death by parents, John William Dodd and Nora Ellen Pruitt Dodd; wife of 66 years, Betty Kelton Dodd; and brothers, William Thurman Dodd and Dr. David Tennyson Dodd. He survived by sons, Paul Dodd, Jr. and his wife Patti and Tim Dodd and his wife Glenda; daughter, Ellen Meredith and her husband William; grandchildren, Adam Dodd and his wife Catharine, Kirk Dodd, Matthew Dodd, Daniel Dodd, Brandon Meredith and his wife Bobbie Jo, Ben Meredith and his wife Emmy, Kellie Thorburn and her husband Tommy; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Dodd, Riley Dodd, Jason Meredith, and Paige Meredith.
Mr. Dodd was a longtime member of Lascassas Church of Christ and a 1943 graduate of Smyrna High School. He was associated with Rutherford County Co-op Creamery for 36 years retiring as general manager. Mr. Dodd was a lifelong farmer.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Lascassas Church of Christ with Bro. David West and Bro. Teb Batey officiating. Burial will take place in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pall bearers. Honorary pall bearers will be Jerry Kelton, Bill McBroom, Don Odom, and the Elders and Deacons of Lascassas Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to Lascassas Church of Christ Building Fund, 6402 Lascassas Pike, Lascassas, TN 37085 in memory of Mr. Dodd.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019