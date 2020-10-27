Paul Gaston PattersonHendersonville - Elder Paul G. Patterson, age 90, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Betty of 71 years, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.Mr. Patterson was born in Nashville on May 25, 1930, to the late Willie Lee and Myrtle Jane Patterson. He had six brothers who all preceded him in death: William Selton Patterson, Raymond Patterson, Thurman Patterson, Rome Edward Patterson, Curtis Patterson, and Jimmy Stanton Patterson.He married the love of his life, Betty Sue McClanahan, on March 13, 1949. They were married 71 years until her passing in April of this year. They have two children: Paul Michael "Mike" Patterson (wife Darlene) and Kimberly Ann Roberts (husband Jimmy). They cherished their two grandsons, Brent Michael Patterson and Matthew Austin Roberts.He was a proud Korean War veteran, where the US Army took him aside for his mathematical aptitude and gave him special training for the role of "computer," manually calculating the trajectory of artillery with a slide rule and a pencil. He was a member of McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church and a 3rd Degree Mason.Mr. Patterson's early work life included time at Varallo's Restaurant as a short-order cook. He was a graduate of Nashville Auto Diesel College.He retired after 50 years from Tennessee Mat Company/Wearwell Inc. in 1995 where he was Plant Manager. He was known and respected for his integrity and strong work ethic.Mr. Patterson's true calling in life was preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world. He was licensed and ordained into the full work of the ministry by McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church. In his over 50 years of faithful service in the ministry accompanied by his wife, he pastored several middle Tennessee churches including Longview Missionary Baptist Church (Gallatin), Sulphur Fork Missionary Baptist Church (Oak Grove), Hogan's Creek Missionary Baptist Church (Carthage), Murfreesboro Missionary Baptist Church (Murfreesboro), Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church (Goodlettsville), and White Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Goodlettsville). Many souls were saved and lives changed under his preaching. Every church he pastored was better when he left, often overseeing building and remodeling projects in his tenure.His last months were spent in assisted living, where he was lovingly cared for by an awesome team from Brookdale Personalized Living and Always Best Care. A very special thank you to these ladies: Jennifer, Odilia, Madison, Haley, Jody, Katherine, Joan, Baylee, Mary, Janet, and Delores. At a time when family could only visit through a window, his every need was always met.A celebration of life for Elder Paul G. Patterson will be held at 3pm on the afternoon of Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hendersonville Funeral Home with the service being officiated by Pastor Johnny Carver of McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the start of the service.