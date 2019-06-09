Services
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2233
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Paul Milton Dyer Jr.


Paul Milton Dyer Jr. Obituary
Paul Milton Dyer Jr.

Eagleville, TN - Mr. Paul Milton Dyer Jr., age 51, of Eagleville, TN, passed away June 5, 2019, suddenly at his home in Eagleville, TN.

Mr. Dyer was born in Memphis, TN, to his parents Paul Milton Dyer Sr. and Glenda Mai Crick Dyer. He was a school teacher in Deweyville, TX, for some of his life. He loved building and flying drones, anything dirt bike related, old movies, history and

travel, reading, philosophy, and adored his dogs and cats.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by children, Lauren Dyer, Orange, TX, and

Jonathan Dyer, Austin, TX; sister, Martha Dyer Howells and brother-in-law, Huw

Howells, Orange, TX; grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob Ener, Orange, TX; niece, Hannah Howells, London, United Kingdom; and nephew, Gareth Howells, Salt Lake City, Utah.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 10, 2019,from 9am until 10:30am at

Lawrence Funeral Home in Chapel Hill, TN. A memorial service will be held at 10:30am following the visitation with Rev. Ronnie Grooms and other friends officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to Dyer Cemetery Inc., ATTN: Treasurer Larry

Leathers; 8981 Old Jackson Ridge Road, Rockvale, TN 37153.

Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements. www.lawrencefuneral.net; phone , 931-364-2233.
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 9, 2019
