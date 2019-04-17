|
Paul Moffett
Murfreesboro - Funeral service for LTC (Ret.) G. Paul Moffett, age 55, of Murfreesboro, TN, will be conducted at 1 PM on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Higgins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.
Paul was born on June 25, 1963 in Lincoln County, TN to Ray and Carolyn Templeton Moffett. Paul served in the United States Army National Guard for 30 years before retiring in 2012. During his time in the service, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Tennessee Distinguished Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4th Award), Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal (5th Award), National Defense Service Medal (2nd Award), and Global War on Terrorsim Medal. He was a member of New Vision Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He was also a member of the Department of American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and American Legion. He served as a TSSAA official for basketball and softball in Murfreesboro and worked as an education trainer at the VA Hospital in Nashville. Paul passed away on April 14, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Lynnita Dunn Moffett; children, Danitta Bradford of Murfreesboro, TN, David Moffett of Murfreesboro, TN, Heather (Dalton) Hayes of Smyrna, TN, and Cherokee Moffett of Murfreesboro, TN; parents, Ray and Carolyn Moffett; brother, Mickey (Sharon) Moffett of Fayetteville, TN; grandchildren, Kaeden, Raelynne, Kylie, and Rebecca Bradford, Nevaeh, Trinity, Skylar, and Gunner Moffett, and Ashton and Cora Hayes; and two nieces, Melanie (Turner) Hughes and Katie (Daniel) Henderson.
Visitation with the family will be held at 5 PM until 8 PM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Higgins Funeral Home. Higgins is honored to be serving the family of LTC (Ret.) G. Paul Moffett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the veteran's organization of your choice.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019