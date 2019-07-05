|
Paul W. Ducker
Smyrna - Paul W. Ducker, age 67 of Smyrna, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 following a heart attack. He was born in Gary, Indiana and was a son of the late Paul and Pauline Marks Ducker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Keith Ducker and his fiancé's daughter, Cristy Hageman.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Bindley and her children, Katie, Gracy and Elijah, all of Lascassas; fiancé, Ellen Kellum of Smyrna and her daughter, Michelle Kellum of Nashville; a brother, Gary Ducker of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Janice Greene and husband Dave of Hemingway, South Carolina, Joan Bentley of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Mr. Ducker was an avid gun collector and a talented musician from an early age. He played bass guitar with several local bands throughout the years. In addition to his work as a musician, he worked in the produce department of Kroger in Smyrna.
Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 noon until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the Ducker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 5, 2019