Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Paul Ducker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ducker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Ducker


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Ducker Obituary
Paul W. Ducker

Smyrna - Paul W. Ducker, age 67 of Smyrna, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019 following a heart attack. He was born in Gary, Indiana and was a son of the late Paul and Pauline Marks Ducker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother, Keith Ducker and his fiancé's daughter, Cristy Hageman.

Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Bindley and her children, Katie, Gracy and Elijah, all of Lascassas; fiancé, Ellen Kellum of Smyrna and her daughter, Michelle Kellum of Nashville; a brother, Gary Ducker of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Janice Greene and husband Dave of Hemingway, South Carolina, Joan Bentley of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Ducker was an avid gun collector and a talented musician from an early age. He played bass guitar with several local bands throughout the years. In addition to his work as a musician, he worked in the produce department of Kroger in Smyrna.

Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 noon until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Ducker family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now