Pauline Maxwell
Murfreesboro - Pauline Davidson Maxwell, age 94, passed away July 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Nashville and was a resident of Rutherford County. Pauline was an accomplished artist and a member of the Murfreesboro Art League. She worked as a riveter in the aerospace industry during World War II. Pauline was a devout member of Lock's United Methodist Church.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Jake Davidson and Emma Davidson; husband, Thomas Fred Maxwell; son, Roger Glenn Maxwell; daughter, Sherry Gail Maxwell; and brothers, William Davidson and George Head. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Reynolds, Ginger (Steve) Sawyer; grandchildren, Michelle (Curtis) Reynolds Waln, Shannon (Brandon) Sawyer Marretta; and great-grandchildren, Elise Waln, Savannah Marretta and Micah Marretta.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Culbertson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Nashville with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128-6804.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 24, 2019