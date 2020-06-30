1/1
Pauline McClaran
Pauline McClaran

Murfreesboro - Pauline V. McClaran, age 84, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, June 29, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Third Baptist Church. Pauline worked at Browns Shoes, General Electric and worked in the library at Third Baptist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie L. and Shellie Taylor McCulough; husband, Howard "Pat" F. McClaran; brother, Herbert L. McCullough; son-in-law, Arthur Breedlove; and great-grandchild, Carsyn Carroll. She is survived by her daughters, Linda J. Breedlove of Trenton, GA and Susan D. (Joe) Carroll of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Staci, Jeremy, and Josh Carroll, and Micah Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Cameron, Rylan, Hudson, Emalyn, Aaron, Eden, Phoebe, Hazel, Lorelai, Crosby and Gibson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and niece/caregiver, Nancy Oliver.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Jeremy Carroll, Josh Carroll, and Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
JUL
10
Service
01:00 PM
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
