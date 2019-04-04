Services
Pauline Wade Obituary
Pauline Wade

Lascassas - age 87 d. 3/29/19.

Survivors include Devoted Husband, T.D. Wade, Jr.; Children, Frank (Samella), Henry (Debra), and John (Ann) Swader; 15 grandchildren; Sisters-in-law, Vergie Batten, Vinnie Rucker, Dorothy (Wilson) Martin; Brothers-in-law, Lee Roy and James (Bettie) Wade. Many other relatives and friends.

Family visit Saturday 10-11 AM with funeral to follow at Bethel M.B. Church, Pastor T. Devan Franklin, III eulogist. Interment Gaines Cemetery.

Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
