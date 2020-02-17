|
|
Peggie Bugg
Murfreesboro - Peggie Josephine Webb Bugg, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, quietly passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Benita Thomas after struggling several years with Dementia. She was born on March 25, 1931 in Rutherford County and was the daughter of the late Alton B. and Vervie Pauline Arnold Webb.
Mrs. Bugg was preceded in death by: her loving husband of 68 years, Benjiman Edward Bugg (08/07/19); sister & her husband, Juanita & Winfred Cooper; brother & his wife, Wayne Gus & Joyce Marie Webb; sister & her husband, Patricia & John Abdouch; brother-in-law, Dorris Davis; and brother/sister-in-law, Charles H. & Margaret Bugg.
Mrs. Bugg is survived by her siblings, Don Webb and wife LouAnn, Melanie Davis, and Judy Howse and husband John; daughters, Melanie Cross & her husband David Cordell and Benita Thomas and her husband Terry; son, Burton Bugg & his wife Paige; grandchildren, Joshua Thomas, Jeremy & his wife Erika Thomas, Julie & her husband Justin Hale, Kala & her husband Will Dyke, and Brad Bugg; great-grandchildren, Liam, Ellie, Luke, Evie Dyke and Zalie Hale; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Bugg was a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, was a homemaker, and was a wonderful artist, interior decorator, seamstress, upholsterer, furniture restorer, etc.
Visitation with the family will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro. Dr. Dean Sisk will officiate. Family will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020