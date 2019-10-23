|
|
Peggy C. Davidson
Smyrna - Peggy C. Davidson, age 71 of Smyrna died Tuesday October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert W. Davidson; parents, Patrick H. O'Kain, Sr. and Katherine Singleton O'Kain; and a brother, Patrick H. O'Kain, Jr.
Mrs. Davidson was a faithful member of Smyrna First United Methodist and retired from the printing industry. She had worked previous with the VA. Hospital in Nashville where she was an avid recycler and encouraged others to do so.
Mrs. Davidson is survived by her children, Angela Suscha of Nolensville, Bill Faulkner and wife Pam of Smyrna; grandchildren, Caroline Suscha, Connor Suscha, Sheldon Faulkner, Cole Faulkner, Briley Faulkner; sisters, Evelyn Cleveland, Linda Mayberry, Pamela Plemons; brother, Mark O'Kain.
Visitation of will be 10AM until 12Noon Saturday with funeral service at 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Rev. Loyd Mabry will officiate. Graveside will be 1:30PM Saturday at Woodlawn Memorial Park. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019