Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Peggy Duggin
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southeast Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Southeast Baptist Church
Peggy Duggin


1948 - 2019
Peggy Duggin Obituary
Peggy Duggin

Christiana - Peggy Reed Duggin, 70, of Christiana, TN passed away on July 23, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN.

Peggy leaves behind a loving husband, James T. Duggin of Christiana, TN; two children, Lisa Duggin-Gatewood (David) of Murfreesboro and Aaron Duggin (Maria) of Christiana; and three grandsons, Tanner Duggin, Cole Duggin, and Connor Gatewood. Peggy also leaves behind two sisters, Linda Cook (Jimmy) of Shelbyville, TN and Carolyn Demonbreum of Lascassas, TN; a brother Ricky Reed (Sue) of Shelbyville, TN; brother-in-law Wade Duggin (Debbie) of Murfreesboro, TN; sister-in-law Lynda Duggin of Bay, AR; as well as many nieces, nephews, and a vast number of close church family. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Margaret Reed, in-laws Sam and Johnnie Duggin, sister Joan Scott, and brother-in-law Doyle Duggin.

Peggy is a long-time active member of Southeast Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, TN. In her career, Mrs. Peggy taught accounting and general business at Cannon County High School and was the Office Manager for Duggin Construction.

Peggy was an avid card player and enjoyed weekly time with a close group of friends playing. She loved to travel with her loving husband and with her girlfriends. When there was no card game afoot, she loved to read books and would drop everything to spend time with her grandkids.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Southeast Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Southeast Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Vinson officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel, (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 25, 2019
