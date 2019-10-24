Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Resources
Peggy McAdams Obituary
Smyrna - Peggy Ruth McAdams, age 80 of Smyrna, TN passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born in Bordeaux, TN to the late Preston Harvey and Clyna Dever Campbell. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Billy Harvey.

Mrs. McAdams is survived by her husband, John McAdams; son, Michael Powell and wife Peggy; grandsons, Zachary Powell and wife Michelle and Garrett Powell; great-grandchildren, Braden and Breanna; cousin, Ronnie Lucarini; and beloved cats, Jackie and Kitty.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with visitation one hour prior to the service.

An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
