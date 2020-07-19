Peggy Wilson



Murfreesboro - Peggy Jean Williams Wilson of Murfreesboro passed away on July 18, 2020 at the age of 73. Peggy was a high school basketball star in Shelbyville and up until her death, could beat most people playing in the backyard, definitely made 3 pointers for fun. Peggy then attended and graduated from MTSU. She worked as a medical transcriptionist until she retired.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Sewell Williams and Annie Mae Edwards Williams; brothers, Howard, Jesse, and Jim Williams; and sisters, Dessie Jordan, Evelyn Hall and Effie Brinkley.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Joe Wilson of 50 years; son, Scott Wilson; daughter, Jennifer(Casey) Vaughn; grandchildren, Kelsie and Makensie Vaughn; brothers, John and Hank Williams; sisters, Ann Williams and Gail Dixon.



Peggy will be cremated under the care of Woodfin Funeral Chapel.



We will have a release of butterflies in her memory at a later time due to the pandemic.



The family would like to thank Alive Hospice for the care and love they gave during this time.



Miss Me But Let Me Go



When I come to the end of the road



And the sun has set for me



I want no rites in a gloom-filled room



Why cry for a soul set free?



Miss me a little-but not too long



And not with your head bowed low



Remember the love that we once shared



Miss me-but let me go



For this is a journey that we all must take



And each must go alone.



It's all part of the Master's plan



A step on the road to home



When you are lonely and sick of heart



Go to the friends we know



And bury your sorrows in doing good deeds



Miss me but let me go.



Author: Christina Georgina Rossetti









