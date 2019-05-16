Services
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-1313
Lying in State
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Scales & Sons Funeral Home
318 E. State Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
738 E. Castle Street
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
738 E. Castle Street
Percy Lee Lytle

Percy Lee Lytle Obituary
Percy Lee Lytle

Murfreesboro - age 68, May 12, 2019.

Survived by daughter, Tawana (Ricky) Anthony; sons, Travis (Tonya) Lytle, Tracy Lytle and Terrell Lytle; other family and friends. Lie-in-state Friday, May 17th, 1-5 p.m., visitation with the family, 5-7 p.m. at Scales & Sons. Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First Baptist Church, 738 E. Castle Street. Interment, Johnson Road Cemetery. Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 16, 2019
