Percy Lee Lytle
Murfreesboro - age 68, May 12, 2019.
Survived by daughter, Tawana (Ricky) Anthony; sons, Travis (Tonya) Lytle, Tracy Lytle and Terrell Lytle; other family and friends. Lie-in-state Friday, May 17th, 1-5 p.m., visitation with the family, 5-7 p.m. at Scales & Sons. Visitation Saturday, May 18th, 11-12 p.m., funeral to follow at First Baptist Church, 738 E. Castle Street. Interment, Johnson Road Cemetery. Scales & Sons Funeral Home, 615-893-1313; scalesandsons.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 16, 2019